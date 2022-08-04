California Governor Gavin Newsom tells studios to pull film, TV productions from Georgia

article

In a full-page, spread advertisement in a Hollywood-based industry magazine, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on film and television studios to stop filming in Georgia.

FOX News reports Newsom criticized Republican-controlled Oklahoma and Georgia over policies restricting abortions in an ad published in Variety:

"Hollywood: Your values, Your choice."

"California is the best place in America to create. For 100 years, we’ve been the home for storytelling and storytellers. Together we built a creative community that includes unrivaled cast, crews, craftspeople, infrastructure, and technology. Robust tax credits and other incentives. The best culture," the ad says. "Most importantly, we share your values. So now, it’s time to choose."

Newsom is pushing for legislation in California to extend the film industry tax credit through 2030. The bill would provide $1.65 billion in tax credits, or $330 million per year.

"As other states roll back people's rights, California will continue to protect fundamental freedoms for all and welcome businesses that stand up for their employees," Newsom said in a statement. "Extending this program will help ensure California's world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce."

Studios have opted to take productions to Georgia for its lucrative tax credits.

Georgia's film industry has generated billions of dollars for several years. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said Georgia's film and television industry as productions spent $4.4 billion during fiscal year 2022

Tyler Perry Studios has been based in Atlanta since 2006. In 2015, Tyler Perry Studios announced plans to expand with the acquisition of for U.S. Army base, Fort McPherson.

Four of the top six highest domestic-grossing movies were filmed in Georgia : "Avengers: Endgame," "Spider-Man: No Way Home, "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Hollywood's stars have called on studios to pull productions out of Georgia based on politics before, including over Georgia's 2021 voting law and the initial passage of the 2019 "Heartbeat Bill."

