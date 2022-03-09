Atlanta creates new task force to protect film industry from thieves

Atlanta city leaders have passed legislation to protect Georgia's $9 billion film industry from criminals.

The new resolution creates a multijurisdictional task force that compares notes and can crack down on burglars who are stealing thousands of dollars in specialized equipment from small businesses across metro Atlanta.

"It felt like it was a one-off. We were targeted by someone we opened our doors to, and they came in and specifically targeted us. But once we begin to see how it went down, we realized there is a bigger thing happening here," The Plug ATL owner Karlief Legend said.

The Atlanta City Council tracked the pattern of break-ins. According to officials, there were more than 40 burglaries in 2021 involving 30 production companies. Crooks swiped more than $3 million in specialized equipment in 13 different jurisdictions.

Business owners realize the disturbing trend could hurt Georgia's booming business.

"Atlanta has surpassed Los Angeles and New York, as far as filming. In the world, we are competing with the UK and Canada. When we have certain things that are targeted for the industry. It creates a bad stigma that you can't shoot in Atlanta because you may be robbed of your equipment," Legend said.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond decided to tackle the problem head on. He sponsored legislation that unanimously passed the city council Monday to create the collaborative task force to protect the film industry.

"This type of crime in particular that affects an industry that brings so much to Georgia has got to stop. The nature of these crimes suggests it is an inside job," Bond said.

"The timing could not have been better for this legislation," Legend said.

The Atlanta Police Department will head the taskforce that will get started right away.

