Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse near Calhoun airport

Firefighters battle a blaze at a warehouse adjacent to the airport in Calhoun on June 15, 2022.

Firefighters in Calhoun are on the scene of an industrial fire at a warehouse adjacent to the airport.

U.S. 41 adjacent to the Tom B. David Airport was shut down to allow fire crews to work the blaze.

The crews were pulled back over fears the blaze had reached large propane tanks inside. The immediate area has been evacuated due to the possibility of an explosion.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the building around 4:30 p.m. and saw firefighters attacking the blaze using ladder trucks. Black smoke could be seen billowing out of the warehouse for miles.

Two businesses are marked at the location. One is a recycling facility and the other a flooring manufacturer.

No word on how the fire started

This story is breaking. Check back for details.