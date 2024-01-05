Cabbagetown restaurant responds to backlash over health insurance fee

A local restaurant is facing backlash after a customer's receipt went viral, revealing a health insurance fee. The restaurant, JenChan's in Cabbagetown, claims the fee is aimed at supporting their employees.

Emily Chan, co-owner of the restaurant, clarified that they introduced the health insurance fee over a year ago, inspired by other establishments in Atlanta. She emphasized that the fees directly contribute to providing health insurance for their staff.

Chan expressed awareness that the fee could be included in the overall food prices, but insisted on keeping it separate to highlight the healthcare crisis. Despite this explanation, the restaurant has received negative attention online, including threats.

Chan explained, "Yes, I'm very well aware that we could fold this into the price of our fried rice. Everyone has been keen to share that with me, but we don't want to do that. We want people to see that there is a crisis."

The co-owner says most of the criticism comes from individuals who have never dined at the restaurant or live in Georgia.

"I saw the post about our family and that just broke me. I ran to lock the door and I put on the alarm," Chan said.

However, the restaurant remains committed to its mission, citing loyal customers and dedicated staff as their motivation.

"There is something really, really, really beautiful about walking out to a table that just ate something of yours and… I don't know. It's very special to us. We are providing a service to our community," Chan concluded.