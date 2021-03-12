Fulton County rental assistance program to pause new application starting Monday evening

article

Fulton County plans to temporarily close the application period for its emergency rental assistance program at the close of business on Monday.

The county said it needs time to review and evaluate submitted applications to the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The system will close on Monday at 5 p.m.

Officials said the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden this week will provide additional funds to continue the program and re-open new applications at a later date. The fund initially was funded to $18 million by the feds through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021

The program was opened at the beginning of March to all Fulton County residents living outside the city of Atlanta to provide temporary rental and utility assistance to cover eligible expenses including rent, delinquent rent, past-due gas, water, and electrical utilities incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who qualify could receive up to $1,300 a month in rental assistance and up to $200 per month for past due utilities for up to six months. Those will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies on the resident’s behalf.

Applicants can register online at fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp or contact the COVID-19Emergency Rental Assistance Call Center at 833-716-2223.

