Rental assistance for Fulton County residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga, - People who live in Fulton County can apply for help with their rent and utilities starting March 1.

The county kicked off its emergency rental assistance program.

Fulton County residents who live outside the Atlanta City Limits can apply.

The county will offer up to $1,300 for rent and up to $200 for utilities.

Applicants will have to prove they've been unemployed for 90 days or longer.

Eligible residents will see the checks go straight to their landlords or utility providers.

Applications are being taken online at fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp

