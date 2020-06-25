Buy a pizza, donate a pizza at local Mellow Mushroom locations

There are many ways to say “thank you” — but for our money, one of the best is through pizza. And today, Georgians who want to give back to their community have a delicious option to do so, thanks to an Atlanta institution.

Earlier this year, popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers launched A Pie for A Pie, a program through which local owners would donate one pizza to a charity or frontline worker for every pizza sold on a particular day. Since creating the program, Mellow Mushroom owners have donated more than 10,000 pies to frontline workers, graduating seniors, and various charities across a dozen states…and now, it’s Georgia’s turn. Today, the five Mellow Mushroom store owners here in Georgia will bake and sell pizza pies to benefit frontline workers and families in need; one recipient organization here in Metro Atlanta is Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Mellow Mushroom was founded here in Atlanta back in 1974, and has since grown to include more than 180 restaurants in more than 20 states. Never been? Check out the menu here — famous for specialty pies including the Mighty Meat (featuring pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, and applewood smoked bacon) and the Kosmic Karma (with spinach, sun-dried roasted tomatoes and Roma tomatoes).

To find a Mellow Mushroom location here in Georgia, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning tossing some dough and creating some perfect pies!