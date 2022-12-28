Burst pipes damage multiple dorms at Georgia State University

article

A number of dorms at Georgia State University were flooded after the freezing weather caused pipes in the building to burst Tuesday.

The school says three of the Georgia State's housing facilities - University Commons A, Commons D, and Piedmont Central, were affected by water damage from the burst pipes.

Officials told FOX 5 less than 5% of the rooms for students who live on campus were affected by the pipe problems.

A spokesperson for Georgia State says the school is working with residents impacted by the water and will be relocating them.

The school's facilities team and outside companies are working to assess the damage.