Burglar wearing leopard print slippers runs after seeing own reflection

A burglar caught on camera surprised themselves and police when they attempted to steal from the clubhouse at the City of Griffin Municipal golf course.

Griffin police posted surveillance video of the suspect to Facebook on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

In the video, the person can be seen inside the clubhouse after hours looking at various items. But it's just a few seconds in to the video and the person is already running.

"It appears that the person saw their reflection in the front door glass and fled the scene. (If only all burglars would do that)," the police department said in its Facebook post.

While the would-be burglar may have startled themselves, it was their attire that had law enforcement scratching their head.

"It also appears that they may have ran out of their house pretty quickly as they didn't take the time to put their shoes on," the post continued. "They just jumped right into those leopard print bedroom shoes and decided to see what the clubhouse had to offer."

Griffin police are looking to identify this person in a burglary case.

So far, police have not identified the individual, but are asking anyone who may recognize them to contact the Griffin Police Department.