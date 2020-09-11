Burgers with Buck: Thrive in downtown Atlanta

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry as whole, but it has been particularly challenging for restaurants in downtown areas and big city centers, like Thrive which is located in the heart of Atlanta’s downtown.

For owner Trimi Dauti and Chef Ryan Kersting, it has certainly been a challenge at the popular restaurant located at the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Marietta Street, which is now ready to, for lack of a better word, Thrive, once again.

While the menu is still somewhat limited, think quality above quantity… which brings us to the Black and Pimento Burger which is actually both high in quality and in quantity. It starts with a huge half-pound, house-ground patty that is a 50/30/20 blend of chuck, flank, and short rib. It is seasoned with Togarashi, which gives it a spicy Japanese kick, and slathered with a generous portion of their house-made pimento cheese. Add three strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, and put it all between a French roll, and voila… the Black and Pimento Burger.

Warning! It is big.

Advertisement

Think you can handle it?

Think #BurgersWithBuck can handle it?

Click on the story to find out for sure.

For more information about Thrive including the location, menu, and hours of operation, click here to visit their website.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.