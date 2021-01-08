Burgers with Buck: Sliders at Atlanta's Sidebar

Happy New Year from #BurgersWithBuck!

BWB is sliding into 2021 at Sidebar in downtown Atlanta. We feature burgers of all shapes and sizes, and that includes sliders. One of the advantages of the slider is the opportunity to enjoy different burger varieties, in one sitting, and that’s exactly what we did this week.

First things first, Sidebar is located in an over 100-year-old building on Poplar Street downtown. Upon entering it looks like a sports bar … and it is, but there is much more to it than meets the eye. There are three levels with three distinctly different vibes. One level below the street level bar is the Sidebar Lounge where you can enjoy dinner, games, karaoke, etc. Below that is Sidebar Underground, a place to dance the night away.

Now, back to the reason we paid them a visit, the burgers. On the table, two burgers, both slider style/size. One, the Sidebar Slider (aka the original or the Falcon burger). It is served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle, along with their house-made ‘secret sauce’. The other option, The Southwest Veggie Burger which is a black bean patty made with tortilla chips as the binder, and topped with red onion and avocado crema. Both are served on a H&F bun.

If you are reading this, you likely know that yours truly is a card-carrying carnivore and has enjoyed more than a few beefy burgers in his day, but I decided to put my fate in the hands of Chef Jatari. Upon his recommendation, I tried the Black Bean Burger, and it was really good. Wait, wait, wait … before my fellow burger lovers attack, let me finish. I ate both of them.

For more information about Sidebar including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://sidebaratl.com/. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

