Rosie's Cafe serves up burgers in shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

William Platt is a local Atlanta success story. Not only does he love to inspire others, he loves to help others too.

Platt grew up in Atlanta’s Herndon Homes, a 500+ unit public housing complex that was demolished in 2010. And his restaurant, Rosie’s Coffee Café is, as he describes it, "about a red light away" from where his old neighborhood used to be. For the record, he owns multiple restaurants in Atlanta, including in the metro area and beyond, but this week #BurgersWithBuck paid a visit to the Northside location of Rosie’s, which literally sits in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

There are two distinctly different burgers on the menu at Rosie’s, Rosie’s Angus Burger and Big Will’s Turkey Burger. Since #BWB always aims to please, this week we decided to feature both of them.

Let’s start with the Angus burger which could certainly be described as BIG. It starts with a 1-pound Angus beef patty that is prepared with "love" and seared on both sides. It is served atop green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles … adding cheese and bacon is optional. All of that is served on a toasted, buttered brioche.

Mr. Platt (aka Big Will) loves to eat turkey, so it stands to reason that his namesake burger is of the turkey variety. It starts with a half-pound, homemade turkey patty that is also prepared with "love". It is served atop lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, and onions and also served on a toasted, buttered brioche bun.

Both are delicious, and depending on your preference, you can’t really go wrong. For the record, #BurgersWithBuck is lobbying to have the name changed on the Angus Burger. We were thinking it could be something like Rosie’s and Big Buck’s Angus Burger. Call it what you want, but make sure you give it a try.

One more thing, #BWB featured Restaurant Ten in December of 2019. It is located just down the street from Rosie’s in the Castleberry Hill Neighborhood of Atlanta, and here’s a link to that story if you’d like to check it out again, https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/burgers-with-buck-restaurant-10 . There are also two other Rosie’s locations around town, the original on Sylvan Road in East Point, and another on Bankhead Hwy. in Carrollton. Heads up, a little birdie told me there could soon be a few more locations, so stay tuned.

For more information about Rosie’s Coffee Café including the locations, menus, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.rosiescoffeecafe.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

