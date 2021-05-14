Burgers with Buck visits Ray's Killer Creek

With so many great restaurants featuring so many great burger options in and around north Georgia, it’s rare for #BurgersWithBuck to return to a restaurant for a second time, but every now and then it happens. This week, it happened.

In 2015, we featured Ray’s Killer Creek with restaurant founder Ray Schoenbaum. Now, almost a full six years later, they have a new burger on the menu and we decided we needed to head back to Alpharetta and check it out for ourselves.

It is called the Double Wagyu White Cheddar Burger. As for as quantity of ingredients, it’s kind of a less-is-more burger, but as far as quality of ingredients, it’s definitely more is more.

It starts with the quality of the Wagyu beef, and the ‘diner style’ smashed patties, which a combined total of nine ounces. Add double white cheddar cheese, their house-made smoky BBQ aioli, and lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

We enjoyed it on their creek terrace, which IMO added to the experience.

For more information about Ray’s Killer Creek including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

