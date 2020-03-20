Burgers with Buck features Grindhouse for second time

It is extremely rare for #BurgersWithBuck to feature the same restaurant twice, but we find ourselves in an extremely rare time right now.

For our 213th burger, we returned to a spot that we featured when #BWB was just a fledgling gleam in our eye. Grindhouse Killer Burgers was the seventh burger, and now 206 burgers later… we’re back! And we returned to the popular Atlanta burger restaurant for a very good reason.

While the restaurant industry as a whole is really hurting right now courtesy of the Coronavirus, Grindhouse has a “Killer” promotion to help many of the people battling on the frontlines of this pandemic. Until the end of the month, Grindhouse is offering a 30% discount at all of their locations, to all metro-Atlanta medical and healthcare professionals. Much like other restaurants, Grindhouse is also taking extra precautionary measures as a response to COVID-19, and emphasizing take-out and delivery options.

Now, about that burger. If you’ve never been to Grindhouse, first of all… why not? Secondly, there are so many great burger “style” options on the menu with really cool names. There’s Hillbilly Style, Euro Style, Gringo Style, Apache Style, and Yankee Style… just to name a few. We opted for one of their most popular offerings known as Dixie Style.

How does this sound, a double brisket and chuck blended pattie served on a toasted potato roll. It is topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, their Carolina coleslaw, and chipotle ranch dressing. When you put it all together, owner Alex Brountstein described it as “our southern classic”. Well said!!!

Oh yeah, one more thing… Adding bacon is an option as well.

Burgers With Buck wants to remind everyone to support our local businesses during this extremely difficult time. We will all get through this, TOGETHER!

For more information about Grindhouse Killer Burgers, including locations, menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, http://www.grindhouseburgers.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.