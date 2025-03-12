Buford man sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing 5-year-old

The Brief David Antonio Perez, 50, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of child molestation and sexual exploitation of children in Gwinnett County. Investigators found that Perez had downloaded and shared more than 8,000 child pornographic videos through his email. Gwinnett District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit prosecuted the case, with assistance from Gwinnett County Police and victim advocacy teams.



A Buford man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 39 years to serve, after being found guilty of sexually abusing a 5-year-old child and downloading thousands of child pornographic videos over several years.

What we know:

David Antonio Perez, 50, was convicted on charges of child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. Prosecutors presented evidence showing that Perez repeatedly molested the child and exposed her to child pornography multiple times a week for about a year.

Investigators discovered that Perez had downloaded and shared more than 8,000 child pornographic videos through his email.

The case was prosecuted by Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit, led by Managing Assistant District Attorneys Megan Matteucci and Gerald Henderson. The Gwinnett County Police Department, along with DA’s SVU investigators Joseph Boyd and victim witness advocate Esther Askew, played key roles in securing the conviction.