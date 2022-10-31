Argument leads to gunfight at Buford Highway Mexican restaurant, police say

article

An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended with two people rushed to the hospital and one person detained by police, officials say.

The Brookhaven Police Department has confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened at around 12:15 p.m. outside the La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, which is located on the 3700 block of Buford Highway.

According to investigators an argument inside the restaurant spilled out into the parking lot where the people involved retrieved their firearms and started to shoot.

After the gunfire was over, two people were injured. Medics rushed them both to the hospital. Police say one is in critical but stable condition and the other does not appear to have a life-threatening injury. A third victim was not shot but had minor injuries from another source, police say.

Detectives have detained one suspect and are questioning him about his role in the shooting.

Investigators have not released the identities of anyone involved or any victims.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Brookhaven Police Department.