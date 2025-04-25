Buford couple convicted for sexual abuse of 7-year-old girl

article

The Brief A Buford man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl multiple times. Prosecutors say the girl's mother tried to coach the child to life about the abuse. She has also been sentenced to years in prison. Both will have to register as sex offenders and can not have any contact with the victim.



A Gwinnett County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of multiple counts of molesting a 7-year-old girl.

The victim's mother has also been sentenced to seven years in prison for trying to make the girl lie about the crime, officials say.

What we know:

Authorities say Javen Tyree Richardson sexually abused the victim several times inside a Buford apartment before she disclosed the abuse at school.

In court, prosecutors said 30-year-old Akilah Amin tried to coach the girl to change her story in an attempt to get Richardson released.

The girl told her story from the witness stand before a jury convicted Richardson of four counts of aggravated child molestation. Amin was found guilty of one count of influencing a witness and one count of second-degree cruelty to children.

What they're saying:

"Justice for this young victim begins with the outcome of this trial," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "Her family and her loved ones must continue to help her recover and heal."

What's next:

After the jury's verdict, a judge sentenced Richardson to two consecutive life sentences with the first 80 years to serve in prison. Amin was sentenced to 20 years, with the first seven years in prison.

Both dependents will also be required to register as sex offenders and to have no contact with the victim or her siblings.