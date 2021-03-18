Bucks County first assistant DA demoted after delivering DoorDash during work hours

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Bucks County first assistant DA demoted after delivering DoorDash during work hours

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated March 19
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Bucks County first assistant DA demoted after delivering DoorDash during work hours

FOX 29's Hank Flynn has more on Bucks County Assistant DA Gregg Shore who was demoted for delivering DoorDash orders during work hours.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore has been demoted after delivering DoorDash during work hours.

Shore will now serve as deputy district attorney and Jennifer Schorn will be promoted to serve as the office’s first assistant district attorney. The change went into effect on March 17.

 The move comes after the office’s attorney staff learned recently that Shore "demonstrated very poor judgment" by working a side job delivering food for DoorDash and did so, at times, during normal business hours, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. 

Using his accrued vacation time, Shore has repaid the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty, according to Weintraub.

image-6.png

"Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership," Weintraub said. "He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney’s Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable.  No exceptions."  

Shore has served the public for more than two decades, starting with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in 1996 until 2000, then returning in 2015. During his time, Shore started the Insurance Fraud Unit and prosecuted Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz for the 2017 murders of four young men. 

"Due to my personal circumstances, I worked a second job delivering food during the pandemic, mostly on nights and weekend, but I sometimes made the incredibly poor decision to do so during the workday," Shore said in a statement.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

 

 

 