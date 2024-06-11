Buckhead steakhouse 2022 shooting: Parents of man killed react to release of video, 911 call

The family of Nygil Cullins is speaking out for the first time after footage was released of the moment he was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in 2022.

It's something they have been fighting for two years, saying they believe the tape will clear his name.

"All I keep seeing in my head is his hands up afraid and running for his life," Nygil Cullins' father, Quinten Cullins, said.

In the video, Cullins can be seen at the bar of Fogo De Chao in Buckhead on May 18, 2022, where he used to work. At one point, Cullins grabs a bottle of liquor from the bar.

"We have a guy in here with a gun, and he's acting very, very weird," a 911 caller said.

"He did not point the gun, but he's yelling at everybody," the caller added in a second call.

Twenty-six minutes after the initial 911 call, officers responded. APD edited the video with a red circle emphasizing Cullins with the gun. The video shows officers using Tasers on Cullins. He runs, and grabs what police say is that gun. When a security guard tackles him, police say Cullins shot and wounded the guard.

"You see him tackled, you see the gun discharge, you don't see who discharged it," Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said.

Police then opened fire. Ten gunshots can be heard and then a pause before five more are fired.

"All they had to do was go over and talk to him. They just came in there and forcibly tried to get him," Quinten said.

"It's disgusting that they would sit and paint a picture that's still not true. A lot of the things in their initial narrative does not equate to what we saw," Nygil's mother, Mya Cullins, added.

Nygil Cullins wrongful death lawsuit

Last month, Cullins' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, restaurant, and others for Nygil's death.

Nygil's mother said he was suffering from mental health issues, and she had a facility for him to get help, but the transport they arraigned that night showed up too late.

"How did we get to the point where Nygil is being tackled by security, how did we get to the point where he's being tazed when he didn't do anything wrong and now, he's scared, and he believes he's running for his life," Cullins family Attorney Leif Howard explained.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office will be the one to determine if charges will be filed. Atlanta police confirm the officers involved in this incident are still active employees with the Atlanta Police Department.