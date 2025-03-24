Buckhead USPS temporarily suspends some operations week after car crash

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A vehicle slammed into the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

Retail operations at the Pharr Road United States Post Office in Buckhead have been temporarily suspended after a car came crashing through the building a week ago.

What we know:

P.O. Box, package pick-up and Notice Left services will still be available at the USPS located at 575 Pharr Road NE. You can come in 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for those services.

There should be signage posted to direct customers to the temporary entrance.

Nearby USPS locations for other services:

Broadview Station; 780 Morosgo Drive NE Atlanta

Buckhead Loop; 3495 Buckhead Loop NE STE 115, Atlanta

Please look online for their retail hours of operation.

The backstory:

The driver of a Range Rover slammed into the front of the Buckhead USPS on March 17, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The driver remained on the scene following the crash.

Officials said the woman driving and a woman inside the building received minor injuries. The woman inside the building was taken to a local hospital.

The driver was cited at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear what caused the driver to crash.