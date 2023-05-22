Buckhead residents to pay for off-duty police officers to patrol retail corridors

Buckhead is getting extra police coverage.

It is not coming from City Hall, but from the citizens and businesses through private dollars that have been raised.

Nearly half a million will pay for off-duty Atlanta police officers that will provide comprehensive coverage specifically at and around the retail corridors.

That is where Chief Darin Schierbaum says crime often occurs, where citizens frequent restaurants, shop and gas up their vehicles.

In addition to the contributions for officers, the Atlanta Police Foundation purchased cruisers.

The paid off-duty cops will have full arrest powers.

"I think it will be a success," said Mimi Maslia, a resident who came out for the announcement.

Coordinator Debra Wathen of the Buckhead Safety Alliance said there is enough cash on hand to run patrols for nearly a year.

She will try to raise more dollars, so service is not interrupted.