Community launching new program to improve safety in Buckhead

Members of the community in Buckhead are launching a new program Monday to try and improve public safety for the Atlanta neighborhood.

The Buckhead Safety Alliance along with the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods will be joined by representatives from the Atlanta Police Department for the event, which takes place Monday morning at the West Paces Ferry Shopping Center.

While details about the program have been kept under wraps, officials say it will be designed to make the popular neighborhood safer.

The announcement comes just a day after two people were shot in Buckhead while trying to break up a fight.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Trader Joe's parking lot on Peachtree Road.

One person was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the leg. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Two people were shot trying to break up a fight in Buckhead during the early morning hours of May 21, 2023.

Police are still looking for the gunman responsible for the shooting.

The violence has been a troubling trend, residents told FOX 5 after a different shooting near Lenox Square Mall in April.

"Something has to be done about the lawlessness that exists here," Buckhead resident Jim Whipple said.

The press conference will happen at 11 a.m. and will include City Councilwoman Mary Norwood and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Shierbaum.

