Buckhead man rescued after tree crashed through home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buckhead
Man rescued after tree falls on Buckhead home

The Buckhead man was asleep inside the home when a tree split the building in half and trapped him inside.

ATLANTA - Crews have successfully rescued a Buckhead man from his home after a falling tree split the building in half.

Officials tell FOX 5 the incident happened Monday shortly after 6:45 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Old Ivy Lane.

The 47-year-old man was sleeping inside the home when the falling tree hit the roof, causing major damage and trapping him inside.

Crews had to tunnel through debris while also working to remove the tree in order to extricate the victim.

As of 9 a.m., the man was able to get out of the home and is alert, stable, conscious, and breathing. It is unknown how injured he is, but officials say he was pinned down by the tree during the rescue operation.

It is not known if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

