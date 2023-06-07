Buckhead hookah lounge suspected shooter arrested

article

One of Atlanta’s most wanted was captured late last month shortly after a FOX 5 report.

Kendall Fisher was arrested two days after FOX 5 report Atlanta Police named him the prime suspect in the shooting which took place on Dec. 7, 2022.

Atlanta Police say the shooting happened at the Second Place Hookah Lounge near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street in Buckhead.

The APD Fugitive Unit apprehended Fisher on May 26. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Police release images of a suspect in a shooting near a Buckhead hookah lounge. (Atlanta Police Department)

He is currently being held without bond.

It was not immediately clear if Fisher had legal representation.