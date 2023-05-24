Man wanted by Atlanta police for December 2022 attack on Bennett Street

article

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Kendall Fisher, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 7, 2022, at 49 Bennett St. NW.

Atlanta Police officers on patrol along Peachtree Road were alerted to the sound of gunshots near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street. As the officers approached the scene, a concerned witness flagged them down and informed them that an adult male had been shot inside the premises located at 49 Bennett St. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Atlanta PD's Aggravated Assault Unit assumed control of the investigation and identified Kendall Fisher as the primary suspect in the shooting incident. Subsequently, warrants were secured for Fisher's arrest, and fugitive investigators are now seeking the public's support in locating him.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and provide anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Alternatively, tips can be submitted online at www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA, followed by the tip, to CRIMES (274637). It is important to note that individuals providing tips are not required to disclose their identity or any personal information. In exchange for valuable information leading to Fisher's capture, a reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.