Buckhead 'barn' hosts unique selection of summer camps

He’s a dad who was looking for a place in Buckhead where his own children could be active. So, what did Paul Rodgers do when he just couldn’t find enough options? He created one of his own.

Rodgers is the founder and owner of Buck’s Sports Barn, a unique facility that specializes in hosting private parties and offering classes and camps built around the circus arts, "American Ninja Warrior"-style fitness, tumbling, and more. This summer, the facility (which, as the name suggests, is located in a can’t-miss big red barn in Buckhead) is offering several themed camps for kids: Creative Circus Camp, ANW Jr. Camp, Aragon and Outback’s Magic Camp, and an Arts and Crafts Camp. Each of the summer camps is running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays through July 28th, and camps are open to children ages five to 12 (six to 12 for the magic camp).

Paul Rodgers, by the way, is a University of Colorado grad who has dedicated his life and career to fitness and nutrition. Rodgers says when he found "the barn" — which is actually a building that dates back several decades — he knew it was a perfect location for his unique vision. So, he transformed it into the structure you see today and named it "Buck’s" due to its location (sorry, Lanford…it has nothing to do with you).

There’s much more to the story of Buck’s Sports Barn — and a lot to talk about when it comes to the summer camps — and that’s why we spent the morning with Paul Rodgers and his team. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on booking camps and parties.