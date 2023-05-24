Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons fullback arrested in Buckhead

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Keith Smith #40 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Alton Keith Smith, a fullback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2019, was arrested Wednesday on traffic charges in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Falcons for comment:

"We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time."

Authorities have not revealed what led to the traffic stop.

