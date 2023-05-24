Atlanta Falcons fullback arrested in Buckhead

article

Alton Keith Smith, a fullback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2019, was arrested Wednesday on traffic charges in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Falcons for comment:

"We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time."

Authorities have not revealed what led to the traffic stop.

