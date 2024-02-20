Buchanan elderly care facility employee stole from dozens of patients dead and alive, police say

An elderly care facility employee in Haralson County is facing nearly 80 felony counts of elder abuse and fraud charges. Police in Buchanan say she stole more than $50,000 from accounts she managed.

Buchanan Police Chief David Ratner said all it took was one questionable transaction reported by Countryside Healthcare officials last Monday to uncover one of the largest cases of elderly fraud he’s seen.

He said $880 was withdrawn from a patient’s account by 28-year-old Johnna Hannah, leading them to discover dozens of other instances of fraudulent account activity.

"Ms. Hannah had actually used a debit card at one point for one of the patients," he said. "What she was doing was she was filling out bogus invoices for the residents and patients, and filling out a company check to herself, and depositing it to a mobile app of her bank."

Audit finds more than $50K stolen at elderly care facility, police say

Ratner said after initially charging Hannah with theft by conversion, identity theft, and financial transaction card fraud. He ordered a forensic audit of Countryside’s finances.

"These are actually charges from June 19 to February 6," he recalled.

Police said that the audit showed she also drained the bank accounts of at least 38 other patients during her time as a business manager at the elderly care facility.

"Right now, we’re at $53,885," Ratner told FOX 5. "We have one lady she took over $10,000 from."

He said, even more disturbing, some of the patients she’s accused of stealing from were deceased.

"It’s kind of unbelievable to think that someone would take somebody’s money who is 98–100 years old…I’ve got eight patients that have passed away that she’s taken money from," he stated.

Buchanan elderly care worker arrested for exploiting elderly

Hannah was arrested on Tuesday and hit with 78 counts of fraud and elderly abuse.

Ratner said it’s an unfortunate reminder to other families with relatives in long-term care facilities to keep a closer eye on their account activity.

"It’s kind of disheartening because most of these people are on a fixed income," he added.

Hannah was released on a $50,000 bond. Ratner said with a second audit currently underway, it’s very likely she could face more charges.