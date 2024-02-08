Furman football player from Acworth on life support after medical emergency during workout

article

A South Carolina college football player from metro Atlanta is fighting for his life after suffering a medical emergency on Wednesday morning.

Furman University defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield had a medical emergency during an early morning workout at Paladin Stadium, school officials say.

Stanfield, a junior who was raised in Acworth, Georgia, played in all 13 games last season.

According to FOX Carolina, Stanfield is currently at Greenville Memorial Hospital on life support.

"The thoughts and prayers of Furman's entire football program and university community are with Bryce and his family at this time," Furman football coach Clay Hendrix said in a statement.

Officials have not shared any details about the medical emergency.

The school is offering counseling services for any students in need of support during this time.