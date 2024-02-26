Bryce Stanfield: Cause of death released for football player from Acworth

article

The official cause of death has been released for the football player from Acworth who died after a medical emergency during a workout at Furman University in South Carolina.

21-year-old Bryce Stanfield, a junior defensive lineman, died Feb. 9 after he collapsed at Paladin Stadium.

An autopsy revealed that Stanfield's cause of death was a pulmonary embolism and it was not related to football, according to The Post and Courier in Greenville.

Stanfield, who was a health sciences major, reportedly had no signs of sickness or injry besides a strained back muscle before the workout, according to the school's head coach.

After he collapsed on Feb. 7, he was placed on life support at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He passed away on Feb. 9.

Stanfield attended Harrison High School in Kennesaw. He had 25 college offers before he chose Furman. He played in all 13 games of the Paladins' 2023 season that included a SoCon championship, eight consecutive victories, and FCS quarterfinal round playoff appearance.

Stanfield was born in Newnan.