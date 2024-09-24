Brookhaven’s Terra Terroir makes patio dining 'cooler' than ever

We’re always on the hunt for hidden gems in the North Georgia culinary scen. so when we saw those two words used repeatedly in the reviews for Brookhaven’s Terra Terroir, we knew we needed to make a reservation and check it out.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with Chef Charles Zeran and sommelier Chris Driollet at Terra Terroir, the restaurant and wine bar tucked away in Brookhaven Plaza on Peachtree Road. This is actually our second time featuring the Brookhaven favorite, although it's our first time visiting in person; back in April 2020, we highlighted Driollet’s virtual wine and food pairings, which happened on Zoom.

Now that we’re back to dining out, we wanted to get a look at Terra Terroir’s famous air-conditioned patio, which gives customers a comfortable and lush environment in which to enjoy lunch and dinner specialties. Speaking of, the restaurant just launched a new menu, which means we got an early look at (and taste of!) some of the new dishes created by Chef Zeran. And for those who like a glass of wine (or two…) with dinner, Terra Terroir is a true haven, with both Zeran and Driollet having won several Wine Spectator Awards each. How much do these guys love wine? The Terra Terroir website says it best: "Some men care about cars; others about watches: these two are passionate about wine."

Terra Terroir is located at 3974 Peachtree Road, and opens at 11:30 a.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner is served starting at 5:30 p.m. — for more information on the restaurant or to make a reservation, click here.