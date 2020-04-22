Brookhaven restaurant offers virtual wine tastings

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from social distancing, it’s that a lot of things can be done virtually. On Good Day Atlanta alone, we’ve seen virtual birthday parties, weddings, game nights, and concerts — and now, one Metro Atlanta restaurant is adding a new experience to the list, one that’s sure to please fans of red, white, and rose.

Brookhaven restaurant Terra Terroir is now hosting Social Distance Wine Tastings, involving three different wines, artisan cheeses, charcuterie selections, and French bread. Okay, we know what you’re thinking — how is it possible to “virtually” taste wine and good?

Here’s how it all works — participants in a group choose a date and time for the experience, with at least 48 hours notice. Within an hour of the scheduled tasting, three half-bottles of wine and paired food will be delivered to all of the participants’ homes, and then a Zoom link will be e-mailed to each person about 20 minutes prior to the start time. With a click of the link, a sommelier appears on the screen for an interactive experience, talking guests through each of the wines. A three wine program costs $95 per couple, and a four wine program (including an added dessert and dessert wine) is an additional $25.

"You can get your friends together and get on the computer, and I'll sit down and talk and describe the wines and describe the cheese and the foods that the chef and I pick out together, and then you can have dinner with your friends," says sommelier Chris Driollet.

For more information on the Terra Terroir Social Distance Wine Tastings — or to sign up for one — click here. Terra Terroir is also open seven days a week for curbside pickup and delivery — click here for a menu or to order.