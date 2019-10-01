Brookhaven pool begins renovations
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Briarwood Park Pool in Brookhaven is getting a huge makeover.
Crews started demolition on Tuesday at the location.
City officials will use a portion of the $40 million Park Bond Capital Improvement Fund to upgrade the pool.
Crews will transform a portion of the pool into a 75-foot long, six-lane competition section that will be used by swim teams.
They will also add restrooms, locker rooms, and a concession area.
City officials expect construction to be finished by next spring.
Image 1 of 15
▼