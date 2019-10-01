Brookhaven pool begins renovations

Briarwood Park Pool in Brookhaven is getting a huge makeover.

Crews started demolition on Tuesday at the location.

City officials will use a portion of the $40 million Park Bond Capital Improvement Fund to upgrade the pool.

Crews will transform a portion of the pool into a 75-foot long, six-lane competition section that will be used by swim teams.

They will also add restrooms, locker rooms, and a concession area.

City officials expect construction to be finished by next spring.