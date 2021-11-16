Brookhaven police demonstrate first responder drones

A metro-Atlanta city says its use of drones as first responders in emergency situations is off to a successful start.

The Brookhaven City Council approved the police department's Drone First Responder program in October 2020. It's modeled after a program in Chula Vista, California, which aims to make responding officers more aware of the circumstances of the emergencies to which they're responding. Drones also provide support in criminal investigations.

At the Brookhaven Police Department on Tuesday, Police Chief Gary Yandura and other Brookhaven City officials showcased some of the city's drones and how they've been implemented since the program launched.

Drones are positioned to launch from locations throughout the city to respond to 911 calls. They are not used in random patrols, police said.

Drones can respond to a scene in, on average, fewer than two minutes.

Drones allow officers to see hazards in accident situations. They've also been used to develop tactics before police enter potentially dangerous situations.

Drone pilots are licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

