Brookhaven package thefts: Police seek couple in mailroom heists

Police say they have identified the woman behind a series of package thefts across metro Atlanta and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

What we know:

Brookhaven investigators named 44-year-old Amanda Noble as the suspect in what they describe as a string of bold mailroom heists. Officers say she was caught on camera taking packages from apartment complexes, often entering the mailrooms unlawfully.

"Our detectives received tips through Crime Stoppers that directly help us identify the suspect in this Amanda Noble," said Lt. Anthony Petron of the Brookhaven Police Department.

The thefts, police said, extend beyond Brookhaven and into other parts of metro Atlanta. Investigators believe Noble used a white Ford van and a yellow box truck that resembled a Penske rental during the thefts.

"It appears to be a coordinated effort. There is a, male subject that has been seen with her or accompanying her during these, thefts," Petron said. Police are still working to identify the man.

What you can do:

Authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for Noble but not to approach her. "We ask that they do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately or, submit their information anonymously through Crime Stoppers," Petron said.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide an estimated value of the stolen packages.

What's next:

Brookhaven police said they are increasing patrols around apartment complexes and sharing suspect information with nearby law enforcement agencies. "We’re addressing this, by increasing patrols in our targeted areas. And we’re working with the apartment management and, shared suspect information with their surrounding agencies to help prevent, future incidents like this from occurring," Petron said.