Alleged Brookhaven mail thief identified by police

The Brief Police said they are searching for 44-year-old Amanda S. Noble. Officials said Noble is connected to several mail thefts across the metro area, including an August 23 burglary at a Brookhaven apartment complex where nearly 100 packages were stolen. Authorities believe Noble sometimes works with an unidentified Black male during her burglaries, but officials said they don't know his identity.



The Brookhaven Police Department has identified a suspect in a series of metro Atlanta mailroom burglaries, and they're asking for help to locate her.

What we know:

Police said they are searching for 44-year-old Amanda S. Noble. Noble is described as 5’8", weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair currently dyed pink and green eyes.

Officials said Noble is connected to several mail thefts across the metro area, including an August 23 burglary at a Brookhaven apartment complex where nearly 100 packages were stolen from residents. Police originally released surveillance video of the thefts before they knew Noble's identity.

Police said Noble has been seen leaving the scenes in a white Ford Transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model. She has also been linked to a yellow Penske-style box truck.

Dig deeper:

Authorities believe Noble sometimes works with an unidentified Black male during her burglaries, but officials said they don't know his identity. Detectives are also seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Noble’s whereabouts or her accomplice’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.