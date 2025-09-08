Woman wanted for allegedly stealing dozens of packages in Brookhaven

The Brief Woman allegedly stole dozens of packages from DeKalb mailrooms Nearly 100 packages taken in one day, Aug. 23 seen leaving in white Ford Transit-style van



Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of stealing dozens of packages from apartment complex mailrooms across DeKalb County.

What they're saying:

Investigators said the burglaries happened between Aug. 5 and Aug. 23, including nearly 100 packages taken on a single day.

Surveillance video released by police shows the woman rummaging through items before leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model.

What you can do:

"Our residents rely on the security of their homes and neighborhoods, and stealing mail and packages undermines that sense of safety," Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said. "We are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact us immediately."

Police are urging residents and members of the public to carefully review the surveillance videos and released photos to see if they can help identify the suspect.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.