MARTA temporarily closing Brookhaven station for improvements

MARTA trains will temporarily bypass Brookhaven Station from Oct. 7 to Nov. 15 for platform paver replacement.

While Gold Line service continues, trains will not stop at Brookhaven Station. To assist passengers, MARTA will provide shuttle buses between Brookhaven and Lenox Station to the south, and Brookhaven and Chamblee Station to the north. Local bus routes (8, 25, 47, 110) will operate as usual. Commuters who normally park at Brookhaven are encouraged to use parking at Lenox, Chamblee, or Doraville stations.

This project will focus on replacing the deteriorating platform pavers, installing new tile flooring, tactile warning strips, and new benches and trash cans. Additionally, the concrete will be pressure washed, sealed, and coated with a graffiti-resistant finish.

Restricting access to the station during construction will significantly reduce the project timeline by nearly two years and lower costs by $9 million. Parking and tunnel access will remain available on both sides of the station during this period.

