Brookhaven festival 'weaves' together diverse cultures

People from all over the world call Brookhaven home — and this weekend, the metro Atlanta city will celebrate its place as a "melting pot" with two full days of family-friendly activities.

The second annual Brookhaven International Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20 along the city’s Peachtree Creek Greenway. Organizers say last year’s festival was their first big event along the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor, and they’re aiming to make this year’s experience an even richer one for attendees. How do they plan to do that? Well, for starters, through a massive art installation that’ll have everyone staring straight up into the sky.

This year’s Brookhaven International Festival features Cielo Tejido (Woven Sky), a more than 650-foot hand-woven canopy from Mexico which has been hung over the Peachtree Creek Greenway Bridge (near the Peachtree Creek Greenway trailhead). Brought here by the City of Brookhaven in partnership with Explore Brookhaven, the canopy was created by women in Etzatlán, Jalisco and is a smaller version of the Cielo Tejido which was honored with a Guinness World Record in 2019 (as the world’s largest crochet canopy). It will remain on display in Brookhaven through the end of the month.

Other highlights of this year’s festival include the lineup of live performances on the Brookhaven International Festival Stage, international cuisine, and a global marketplace featuring artisans from around the world. There’s also a 5K run-walk benefiting We Love Buford Highway happening on Sunday morning.

The hours for the festival are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — for more information on the event and to check out the schedule, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look at the incredible Cielo Tejido in Brookhaven!