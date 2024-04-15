Briar Ridge Way triple shooting: 1 critical, police seek motive

article

Three people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta residence on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home along Briar Ridge Way SW in the Briar Glen subdivision.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, three people were injured in the shooting with one being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The two others were speaking to medics at the scene.

Few details have been released, but the call came in about the shooting just before 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police reported to the scene of a triple shooting on Briar Ridge Way SW on April 15, 2024.

The names of those involved have not been released.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.