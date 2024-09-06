Bremen High rallies in show of support as injured quarterback recovers

Fans are gathered at Bremen High School for Friday night's football game, which was the scene last week of a pretty scary tragedy. Bremen quarterback Carson Kimball was injured, and for a time paralyzed, according to his family. There was a different atmosphere on Friday night as classmates and the town came together to support the family.

It was homecoming at Bremen High School and the atmosphere was really joyous. Principal Tim Huff said that’s the way Kimball would want it, even though he was lying in a hospital bed at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Carson Kimball (Supplied)

"We know he’s watching on social media. That’s the kind of kid he is. He’s worth fighting for," Huff said.

The community and his school showed their support also during the homecoming parade. "His number "7" was on almost all the vehicles, along with the words "Carson Strong."

Carson Kimball (FOX 5)

The community was also hosting a bar-b-que before this game with McNair. It was a fundraiser for the Kimball family, just one of many. They say they feed over 1,500 people. There’s also GoFundMe that’s raised $50,000 so far and some other fundraisers are still ongoing.

Just some of the ways Bremen was showing its love for Kimball’s family.

Family friends report that he underwent a procedure on Friday morning and is doing well afterward. This is the second surgery. The first last weekend was to stabilize his spine. The family says he’s had some feeling in his feet and they hope that’s a good sign. The family states that the next step in his recovery is to be transferred to Shepherd Center for further care.

The Kimball family is here and participating in the parade with signs thanking the community for their support and prayers.

Carson Kimball (Supplied)

With all that's happened here and elsewhere this week, the principal says it's good to feel good.

The school will also honor Carson and his family during the game.