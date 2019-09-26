'Breast Cancer One' flight takes off with 140 breast cancer survivors, fighters

Image 1 of 14 ▼

It was a celebration of hope, support, and perseverance Wednesday.

Delta airlines' iconic pink plane carries 140 breast cancer survivors and fighters on the 15th annual Breast Cancer One flight.

The 140 passengers -- who are all also Delta employees -- partied at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, before the boarding the pink plane and leaving for San Diego.

That's where all the attendees will continue their celebration of fellowship, as well have a sit down dinner with scientists to talk about the latest medical advancements in breast cancer research.

The flight kicks off Delta's month-long fundraising efforts to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.