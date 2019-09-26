Expand / Collapse search

'Breast Cancer One' flight takes off with 140 breast cancer survivors, fighters

ATLANTA - It was a celebration of hope, support, and perseverance Wednesday.

Delta airlines' iconic pink plane carries 140 breast cancer survivors and fighters on the 15th annual Breast Cancer One flight.

The 140 passengers -- who are all also Delta employees -- partied at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, before the boarding the pink plane and leaving for San Diego.

Delta fights breast cancer

That's where all the attendees will continue their celebration of fellowship, as well have a sit down dinner with scientists to talk about the latest medical advancements in breast cancer research.

The flight kicks off Delta's month-long fundraising efforts to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.