Peace march held for Bre'Asia Powell, Atlanta teen shot, killed during post-graduation celebration

A year after 16-year-old Bre'Asia Powell was shot during an informal post-graduation celebration, hundreds of people marched at Benjamin Mays High School with a message: Put the guns down.

"Lord, we pray for peace, we pray for the justice of God, and we pray for unity," Powell's loved ones could be heard praying for peace.

Her friends and family marched to the spot where she was shot while celebrating with friends. Police said Bre'Asia wasn't the intended target.

"The guys came through and just had a shoot out with each other, and she got caught in the crossfire running," said Bre'Asia's mom, Necole Williams.

Four people have been charged in connection to her death. All of them were teens at the time. Bre'Asia would have been a high school junior this year.

"She was a superstar," her mom told FOX 5. "There was nothing that she couldn’t do."

"She’s going to turn it up every time," said Yonis Stovall, the victim's cousin. "It’s just like when we all be together, it feels like we’re missing somebody.

"Remember her name," said Clohe Evans, a friend of the victim. "Continue her legacy."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Walk held for Bre'Asia Powell on May 28, 2024.

Part of that legacy, friends and family members say, is getting a handle on gun violence among kids.

The CDC reported an additional 20 kids appear to die on average as a result of gun violence during the summer as compared to the rest of the year. In fact, the CDC also reported the leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 19 in the U.S. is gun violence.

"These little kids shouldn’t be having no guns," said Evans. "We’re too young for that."

Bre'Asia's mom said she believes there are three key solutions to getting those numbers down: "More gun control, curfew and accountability."

Police believe the shooting at Benjamin Mays High School last year was gang-related.

Despite the four arrests, the justice system can't move fast enough for Bre'Asia's loved ones.

Walk held for Bre'Asia Powell on May 28, 2024.

"It’s been a whole year. They could’ve come to me and said something. But because everyone’s keeping quiet, I just want everyone who had played a part in it to be held accountable," her mom said.

At least one of the suspects is expected to begin trial in June.