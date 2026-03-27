Braves return to Truist Park for 60th anniversary home opener
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are back at Truist Park tonight, kicking off the home season with a high-stakes matchup and a milestone celebration for the city.
Braves celebrate 60 years in Atlanta
What we know:
The Braves are hosting a special pre-game celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the franchise moving to the Atlanta area. The team had a light workout yesterday to prepare for the 7:15 p.m. first pitch.
Ace Chris Sale will take the mound for the home opener. The Braves are coming off a dominant spring training where they finished with the best record in the major leagues. This marks only the third time in the last decade the team has opened the season with a home game.
Fans urged to arrive early at Truist Park
Local perspective:
Team officials are asking fans to show up well before the 7:15 p.m. start time to catch the anniversary ceremonies. For those still looking for a way into the stadium, a few hundred tickets remain. Standing-room-only tickets are priced around $42, while upper-deck seats start at approximately $55.
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The weather forecast for the evening looks promising for fans, with temperatures starting in the 60s. However, a cold front is expected to move in after 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., bringing a breeze that will make it feel cooler during the later innings.
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Roster moves and injury challenges
What we don't know:
While the Braves submitted their official opening day roster by noon today, questions remain regarding how the team will navigate early-season hurdles. We don't yet know how the team will bridge the gap created by recent injuries and suspensions. Specifically, fans are waiting to see how the pitching staff holds up over a grueling stretch where the Braves will play 13 straight days without a break.
Veterans feel the opening day rush
What they're saying:
Even for seasoned players, the excitement of a home opener at Truist Park brings a unique energy to the clubhouse.
"It’s a good butterflies. Just nice, adrenaline rush and you kind of pinch yourself for a second," said one hometown hero during final preseason practices. "I think if you don’t have that feeling you should hang them up."
Manager Walt Weiss echoed that sentiment, noting the team is as ready as they can be. "There’ll be moments where I can take it in but you know, it’s time to go."
Chris Sale expressed his excitement about pitching in front of the home crowd, saying, "Being able to do it at home in front of your home ballpark... not getting booed when they’re announcing your name. That’s always much nicer."
New faces join the infield
The backstory:
General Manager Alex Anthopoulos made several moves to bolster the team's depth heading into the season. The Braves brought in Mauricio Dubon and Jorge More to strengthen the infield.
Following the suspension of Jurickson Profar, the team added Mike Yastrzemski to the roster. Team leaders expect Yastrzemski to provide a veteran presence and a reliable left-handed bat to a lineup that already features power hitters like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.
More about this weekend
What we know:
The following is a complete lineup of what can be expected opening weekend.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES
Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. – Opening Day
Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV, Peacock (out-of-market only; more info at Braves.com/watch)
Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Pregame – The Battery Atlanta
- Braves Walk (4:00 p.m.): Fans can line the streets to welcome players and coaches.
Giveaways & Promotions
- Magnetic Schedule (presented by Georgia Power) for all fans
- Braves Rally Towel (presented by RaceTrac) for all fans
- Theme Night: 60th anniversary of the Braves’ move to Atlanta
Pregame Ceremony Highlights
- On-field Opening Day ceremony honoring 60 years of Braves baseball
- Alumni honored: Joe Torre, Ralph Garr, Dale Murphy, Sid Bream, Chipper Jones, Brian McCann, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Team introductions along first base line
- Giant American flag display and F-35 flyover
- First pitch: Joe Torre
- National Anthem: Justin Wilson
Postgame
- Friday Night Fireworks (Georgia Lottery)
- Live entertainment and DJ at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad
Community Initiative
- Foster Family Fridays with Spencer and Maggie Strider
Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m.
Watch on: FOX
Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
Pregame – The Battery Atlanta
- Braves Block Party (4:00–8:00 p.m.) with live music, performances, and activities
- FLIPPENOUT stunt shows (4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.)
- Appearances by BLOOPER, Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and more
- Family activities, kids zones, games, and photo ops
Giveaways
- Magnetic Schedule (Georgia Power)
- BravesVision T-shirt for all fans
Ceremony
- First pitch: Molson Coors
- Moment of silence for Terrance Gore
- National Anthem: St. Joseph Catholic School
Postgame
- Entertainment and DJ at The Battery Atlanta
Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m.
Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV
Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network, La Mejor AM stations
Gates open: 11:30 a.m.
Pregame – The Battery Atlanta
- Alumni Sunday (11:30 a.m.): Leo Mazzone and Mark Wohlers autograph signing
Giveaways & Kids Activities
- First 3,000 kids receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. chenille cap
- Kids Club Day with crafts, games, and free popsicles
- BLOOPER Rally Towel for Kids Club members
Ceremony & Activities
- National Anthem: Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary Chorus
- Kids take the baselines
- Postgame: Kids 14 and under run the bases
ATHLETICS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES
Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m.
Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV
Listen on: Braves Radio Network, La Mejor AM stations
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
- Plaza entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.
- National Anthem: Sope Creek Elementary School
Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m.
Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Giveaway
- First 15,000 fans receive a Drake Baldwin Rookie of the Year bobblehead
Ceremony
- 2025 MLB Player Awards recognition (Olson, Dubón, Acuña Jr., Baldwin)
- National Anthem: Bullard Elementary School
Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m.
Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV
Gates open: 11:00 a.m.
Promotion
- Science Education Day with pregame presentation by "Science Machine" Michael Green (9:45 a.m.)
Ceremony
- National Anthem: Alexander High School and FairPlay Middle School