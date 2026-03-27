Braves return to Truist Park for 60th anniversary home opener

The Brief The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park tonight for their 2024 home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special pre-game celebration commemorating the 60th anniversary of the team’s move to Atlanta. Ace Chris Sale is set to take the mound for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch following the team's MLB-best spring training record.



The Atlanta Braves are back at Truist Park tonight, kicking off the home season with a high-stakes matchup and a milestone celebration for the city.

Braves celebrate 60 years in Atlanta

What we know:

The Braves are hosting a special pre-game celebration to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the franchise moving to the Atlanta area. The team had a light workout yesterday to prepare for the 7:15 p.m. first pitch.

Ace Chris Sale will take the mound for the home opener. The Braves are coming off a dominant spring training where they finished with the best record in the major leagues. This marks only the third time in the last decade the team has opened the season with a home game.

Fans urged to arrive early at Truist Park

Local perspective:

Team officials are asking fans to show up well before the 7:15 p.m. start time to catch the anniversary ceremonies. For those still looking for a way into the stadium, a few hundred tickets remain. Standing-room-only tickets are priced around $42, while upper-deck seats start at approximately $55.

RELATED: Braves home opener 2026: What to know for Truist Park

The weather forecast for the evening looks promising for fans, with temperatures starting in the 60s. However, a cold front is expected to move in after 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., bringing a breeze that will make it feel cooler during the later innings.

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Roster moves and injury challenges

What we don't know:

While the Braves submitted their official opening day roster by noon today, questions remain regarding how the team will navigate early-season hurdles. We don't yet know how the team will bridge the gap created by recent injuries and suspensions. Specifically, fans are waiting to see how the pitching staff holds up over a grueling stretch where the Braves will play 13 straight days without a break.

Veterans feel the opening day rush

What they're saying:

Even for seasoned players, the excitement of a home opener at Truist Park brings a unique energy to the clubhouse.

"It’s a good butterflies. Just nice, adrenaline rush and you kind of pinch yourself for a second," said one hometown hero during final preseason practices. "I think if you don’t have that feeling you should hang them up."

Manager Walt Weiss echoed that sentiment, noting the team is as ready as they can be. "There’ll be moments where I can take it in but you know, it’s time to go."

Chris Sale expressed his excitement about pitching in front of the home crowd, saying, "Being able to do it at home in front of your home ballpark... not getting booed when they’re announcing your name. That’s always much nicer."

New faces join the infield

The backstory:

General Manager Alex Anthopoulos made several moves to bolster the team's depth heading into the season. The Braves brought in Mauricio Dubon and Jorge More to strengthen the infield.

Following the suspension of Jurickson Profar, the team added Mike Yastrzemski to the roster. Team leaders expect Yastrzemski to provide a veteran presence and a reliable left-handed bat to a lineup that already features power hitters like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson.

More about this weekend

What we know:

The following is a complete lineup of what can be expected opening weekend.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES

Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. – Opening Day

Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV, Peacock (out-of-market only; more info at Braves.com/watch)

Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame – The Battery Atlanta

Braves Walk (4:00 p.m.): Fans can line the streets to welcome players and coaches.

Giveaways & Promotions

Magnetic Schedule (presented by Georgia Power) for all fans

Braves Rally Towel (presented by RaceTrac) for all fans

Theme Night: 60th anniversary of the Braves’ move to Atlanta

Pregame Ceremony Highlights

On-field Opening Day ceremony honoring 60 years of Braves baseball

Alumni honored: Joe Torre, Ralph Garr, Dale Murphy, Sid Bream, Chipper Jones, Brian McCann, and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Team introductions along first base line

Giant American flag display and F-35 flyover

First pitch: Joe Torre

National Anthem: Justin Wilson

Postgame

Friday Night Fireworks (Georgia Lottery)

Live entertainment and DJ at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad

Community Initiative

Foster Family Fridays with Spencer and Maggie Strider

Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m.

Watch on: FOX

Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame – The Battery Atlanta

Braves Block Party (4:00–8:00 p.m.) with live music, performances, and activities

FLIPPENOUT stunt shows (4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m.)

Appearances by BLOOPER, Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and more

Family activities, kids zones, games, and photo ops

Giveaways

Magnetic Schedule (Georgia Power)

BravesVision T-shirt for all fans

Ceremony

First pitch: Molson Coors

Moment of silence for Terrance Gore

National Anthem: St. Joseph Catholic School

Postgame

Entertainment and DJ at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m.

Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV

Listen on: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Braves Radio Network, La Mejor AM stations

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Pregame – The Battery Atlanta

Alumni Sunday (11:30 a.m.): Leo Mazzone and Mark Wohlers autograph signing

Giveaways & Kids Activities

First 3,000 kids receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. chenille cap

Kids Club Day with crafts, games, and free popsicles

BLOOPER Rally Towel for Kids Club members

Ceremony & Activities

National Anthem: Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary Chorus

Kids take the baselines

Postgame: Kids 14 and under run the bases

ATHLETICS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES

Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m.

Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV

Listen on: Braves Radio Network, La Mejor AM stations

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Plaza entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.

National Anthem: Sope Creek Elementary School

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m.

Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway

First 15,000 fans receive a Drake Baldwin Rookie of the Year bobblehead

Ceremony

2025 MLB Player Awards recognition (Olson, Dubón, Acuña Jr., Baldwin)

National Anthem: Bullard Elementary School

Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m.

Watch on: BravesVision, Braves.TV, Gray TV

Gates open: 11:00 a.m.

Promotion

Science Education Day with pregame presentation by "Science Machine" Michael Green (9:45 a.m.)

Ceremony

National Anthem: Alexander High School and FairPlay Middle School