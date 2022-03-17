Reports: Braves' Joc Pederson agrees to 1-year, $6M deal with Giants

article

Joc Pederson is reportedly one of the latest World Series champions leaving the Atlanta Braves.

The fan favorite outfielder signed a 1-year, $6 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.

Pederson, 29, had joined the Braves in July 2021 after being traded by the Cubs. He finished 2021 in style, becoming only the ninth player ever to win back-to-back World Series titles with different teams.

While he wasn't with the team for long, Pederson quickly became a key presence for both players and fans. His signature pearl necklace accessory became the thing to wear at Braves games that fall.

Pederson had two homers and five RBIs in the Division Series against Milwaukee and one homer and four RBIs in the League Championship Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, then went 1 for 15 in the World Series against Houston.

While the California native hasn't said anything about the reports, he posted a GIF of dominos falling in a row - possibly a reference to Freddie Freeman leaving the team as well.

