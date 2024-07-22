Expand / Collapse search

Braves injuries: Albies, Fried both out for weeks with injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 22, 2024 9:01am EDT
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 2: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 2, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have announced that X-rays for Ozzie Albies have revealed a left wrist fracture, which is expected to sideline him for eight weeks. 

Albies was injured while trying to tag out Cardinals' Michael Siani, who was stealing second during a game on Sunday. 

In addition to Albies' fracture, Max Fried has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to "left forearm neuritis." 

While the initial diagnosis sounds concerning, Fried described it as the best-case scenario. 

An MRI performed on Friday came back clean, showing no structural issues.

Dyland Dodd was recalled to Atlanta to replace Fried while he is out. 