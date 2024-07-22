Braves injuries: Albies, Fried both out for weeks with injuries
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have announced that X-rays for Ozzie Albies have revealed a left wrist fracture, which is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.
Albies was injured while trying to tag out Cardinals' Michael Siani, who was stealing second during a game on Sunday.
In addition to Albies' fracture, Max Fried has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to "left forearm neuritis."
While the initial diagnosis sounds concerning, Fried described it as the best-case scenario.
An MRI performed on Friday came back clean, showing no structural issues.
Dyland Dodd was recalled to Atlanta to replace Fried while he is out.