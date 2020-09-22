Braves clinch NL East title

For the third time in a row, the Atlanta Braves have clinched the National League East Division title with their 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday evening a Truist Park.

Unlike previous years, there was no champaign celebration in the locker room due to the coronavirus, but a bit of celebration on the field.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Freddie Freeman #5 and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves are congratulated by Travis dArnaud #16 after scoring in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on September 22, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Ge Expand

The win sets the Braves up for arguable the most unique Postseason ever in Major League Baseball's history thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. It also puts the team in "the bubble" for the Postseason showdown set to happen in Texas. American League cities Houston and Dallas will host the National League's playoffs starting Oct. 5.

Advertisement

Please return later for a full report

Tune in to FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11 for a full recap of the game.