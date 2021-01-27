Braselton man arrested on aggravated child molestation charges

article

Deputies in Hall County said they arrested a 20-year-old man for aggravated child molestation

Benjamin Joseph Head, 20, of Braselton, was taken into custody at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the crime happened in Head’s vehicle in the victim’s neighborhood during the early morning hours of April 8, 2020. Deputies said Head knew the girl was under the age of 16.

A school counselor was notified by the victim and reported it to authorities.

Head was booked into the Hall County jail on aggravated child molestation where he remained without bond as of Wednesday.

Deputies said the case is still under investigation.

