Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta gets $1M donation from Atlanta

The John H. Harland Boys and Girls Club in southwest Atlanta is a paradise for any kid and teen.

"This place helps me take my mind off the outside world," said Michael Shields, a Boys and Girls Club member.

This location is one of more than two-dozen operated by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. It is also one of the newest and offers a lot of different programs, from performing arts to music production to good old-fashioned fun in the gym.

"I'm not a social person but being here helps you open up and get to know people," Shields said.

Safe place for kids in southwest Atlanta

The clubs provide a safe space for kids and teens after school and on breaks. John Strong is an executive director and says the troubling trend of teen violence shows the importance of what they do.

"I feel like we can create more outlets than we can kind of scale down some of the bad activity that's going on," he said.

To help expand what the clubs are doing, the city of Atlanta has donated $1 million. The organization says the money will help with several things including hiring academic support coaches, adding more transportation and increasing hours. Strong's goal is to make this a place kids and teens want to be by offering different activities.

"It gives kids options to look at opportunities for the future, and it also gives them opportunities to try different things to see if it's something that they really want to pursue in life," Strong said.

Atlanta donates $1M to Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta says the city’s donation will change lives.

"Things happen in the streets, we know that, but they can still come here and hopefully get some skills that help them make better decisions like conflict resolution," said Nikki McClain, senior regional director at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.