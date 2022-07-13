Police searching for parents of boy found wandering alone at Roswell apartments

article

Roswell police need your help finding the parents of a little boy discovered wandering alone early Wednesday morning.

Officers say the young boy was found around 1:30 a.m. wandering unsupervised at the Park 83 apartments on the 100 block of Calibre Creek Parkway.

In a photo shared on twitter, the boy is seen wearing a shirt with a camouflage pattern and what appears to be blue training pants.

Despite being away from his parents or guardians, the boy looked very happy to be in the Roswell officer's patrol car.

Investigators have not released the boy's name at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.